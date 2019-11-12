Alleged knife-pointing ends in arrest of Castaic man

A Castaic man allegedly angered over not getting keys to the car was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly grabbing a knife and pointing it at the key holder.



On Monday, about 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 28000 block of Concord Avenue in Castaic regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.



The victim and suspect are related to each other, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Tuesday.



“The suspect allegedly got extremely agitated with the victim — a female adult, in her 70s — because she wouldn’t give him the keys to her car, and grabbed a kitchen knife, pointing it at the victim, making a threatening statement,” Miller said.



Responding deputies arrested Aaron Hitoshi Chodor, 27, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, both felonies, Miller said.



