Arson detectives arrest transient on suspicion of attempted arson

A man identified by deputies as a transient was arrested on the weekend on suspicion of attempted arson after allegedly setting magazines and papers on fire and then throwing them in planters.



On Saturday, around 6:30 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 24300 block of Main Street, Newhall, regarding a call that came in reporting a man who was seen lighting magazines on fire and throwing lit papers in planters.



The caller provided a clothing description for the suspect, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Tuesday.



“When deputies arrived on scene, they located an adult male matching the description of the suspect in the call,” she said.

“When deputies made contact with the suspect, the suspect reportedly began reaching in his pocket and pulling items out and tossing them on the ground, one of which was a lighter,” Miller said.



According to some eyewitnesses, the suspect was grabbing stacks of paper magazines and lighting them on fire and then throwing them in planters, she said.



Deputies arrested the suspect, Johnny Flores, 30, a transient, on charges of attempted arson of a structure, and arson of property, both felonies.

The incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson and Explosive Bureau.



According to the detective handling the incident, the case is being presented to prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 13.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt.com