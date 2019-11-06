Barger forgoes BOS meeting for large-county conference

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger missed Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting to attend a National Association of Counties, or NACo, conference in Miami, Florida, to discuss topics like homelessness and the intersection of mental health and incarceration in Los Angeles County, according to Gina Ender, Barger’s communications assistant.



As vice chair of the Large Urban Counties Caucus (LUCC), Barger, who represents the 5th District in LA County, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, went to share on local efforts, as well as what other large-sized counties have tried to address these issues, Ender said.



“I am eager to speak about how L.A. County is leading the way in the effort to combat homelessness, including utilizing our Measure H funds effectively and working to provide supportive services such as mental health care and job training,” Barger said. “Additionally, our county leaders will discuss mental health resources for those involved in the justice system. The intersection of mental health needs and incarceration is among my priorities.”



While Barger is in Miami, she will also be visiting homeless shelters.



NACo’s mission is to strengthen America’s counties and create healthy, safe and vibrant counties across America, according to the NACo website.

