Bark for Life coming to SCV

The American Cancer Society is hosting its annual Bark for Life event at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., when guests can bring their dogs for a day of fun while fundraising to fight cancer.



It is free for guests, but there is a registration for dogs. For one dog, it is $15 and $25 for two. At the event, there will be fun for both the owners and pets, including vendors, music, games, sketch artists, raffles, a free goodie bag for each registered dog and a photo opportunity with Santa Paws, according to a Bark for Life news release.



This is a nationwide event for the American Cancer Society and the kickoff event for the spring Relay For Life fundraiser in May 2020.



“Bark for Life honors the healing role that dogs serve as companions who relieve stress and elevate mood. All funds raised support research, services and education provided by ACS,” the Bark for Life news release stated.



The event is to be held in the lower parking area at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and go until about 2 p.m.



For more information, visit SCVbark.com

