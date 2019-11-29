Big rig jackknifes in Grapevine, prompting spill, lane closures

A big rig was one of several vehicles reported to have spun out in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Friday morning, causing the tractor-trailer to jackknife and prompting the shutdown of the two inside lanes.



The incident happened shortly after 4:45 a.m., in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Vista Del lago Road, north of Pyramid Lake.



Traffic was reduced to two lanes and was initially expected to remain that way until at least 10:30 a.m.



At 11 a.m., Caltrans reported no lane closures for I-5.



Caltrans did report that a high wind advisory remained in effect from Highway 126 to the Kern County line, recommending motorists with campers and trailers to avoid traveling.



No injuries were reported in the big rig incident, said Art Marrujo, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Reports received by the California Highway Patrol indicated the big rig was seen leaking oil and that 30 gallons went into the storm drain.



“Health HazMat was called out,” he said, referring to firefighting units specially trained to deal with hazardous materials.



