Brush fire breaks out in Placerita Canyon

Firefighters stopped all forward progress of the Jake Fire in Placerita Canyon in less than an hour Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:43 p.m., when the fire was stopped, it had burned 9 acres – 3 acres to the south of Jake Drive and 6 acres to the north of it, said Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire began at 12:51 p.m. and as it neared homes and other structures was upgraded to a second alarm at 1:15 p.m., Bennett said.

Two 11-year-old girls were treated at Green Thumb Nursery for heat exhaustion.

The Jake Fire forced the evacuation and cancellation of all classes at The Masters University and the evacuation of McGrath Elementary School.

The call came in as a brush fire on the 21500 block of Deputy Jake Drive, and firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:59 p.m., according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

Students evacuated from McGrath Elementary initially were taken to the nearby Green Thumb Nursery, but school officials on the scene said the children are being moved to Newhall Elementary School and parents should plan to pick up their children there.

Lilly Duncan, a student at TMU, said the fire started near the university’s math and science building.

“That building was evacuated first, along with the student center, the cafeteria, the bookstore, all of that,” Duncan said. “And then they extended the evacuations throughout the rest of campus and we are all headed to North Campus right now. The RA’s and AD’s have been clearing the dorms. Everyone has been evacuated, told to walk, don’t use your cars. They have been communicating through the alert system so everyone is on the same page and they have been doing that really effectively.”

According to the official L.A. County Fire Department Twitter page, a second alarm assignment has been requested and L.A. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene. According to tweets, firefighters are making good progress on the right flank of the fire.

All classes at The Masters University have been cancelled for the day as a result of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

With reports from Matt Fernandez, Caleb Lunetta and Tammy Murga.

There is a brush fire at Kirsch Ct/Deputy Jake Dr in Newhall. Please stay out of the area. The Fire Department is currently on scene and handling. pic.twitter.com/NMaRxndzlj — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 6, 2019