Celebration of Roses held in Hart Hall

Lovers of art and roses came together Saturday to view beautiful roses, floral-themed art, hats and quilts at Hart Hall with the help of the Santa Clarita Valley Rose Society and Los Angeles County at William S. Hart Park.



In the past, the Santa Clarita Valley Rose Society has held its annual rose show, but due to a death in the organization, they were not able to run their annual event. It would have been their 26th annual show.



However, thanks to the efforts of Al Ewing, LA County recreation services leader, the spirit of the show was able to continue on, but in the form of a newly named, and newly structured event: The Celebration of Roses.



Santa Clarita Valley Rose Society member Charlie Maness examines the variety of roses on display amid the quits, artwork, crafts and photography on display at the Celebration of Roses held at William S. Hart Park on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Al Ewing helped us put this together,” said Kitty Belendez, president of Santa Clarita Rose Society. “He brought in the quilts, artists, and art and the event became a display of roses amongst beautiful art.”



Because of Ewing, they were able to still have an event, according to Belendez. Throughout the event, Ewing was seen controlling the sound system.



Most of the art and bouquets of roses were for sale. All the roses presented at the event included the name of the flower, a nickname, and the florist’s name.



Belendez likes to include the name of the flower to provide an educational element to the public.



At past shows, florists were judged on the roses they grew and received monetary prizes. This year, there was no judging element.



Santa Clarita Valley Rose Society member Doris Davies, left, and Vice President Debbie Bragdon examine the variety of roses on display amid the quits, artwork and photography on display at the Celebration of Roses held at William S. Hart Park on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

The walls of the event were covered with colorful quilts provided by the Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild, featuring floral designs. While some artists presented rose-related art, some artists took an old western approach. Jerry Cowart featured his portfolio of horses in nature. Cowart’s photographs depicted horses in streams, fields and other natural settings.



Though this event was new, familiar faces attended the event like Laurene Weste, Santa Clarita City councilwoman.

“Fortunately, the weather has cooperated and there are no fires so I’m glad to be here at the event,” said Belendez.

