Child airlifted to hospital from Sand Canyon

A child suffering an undisclosed medical condition was airlifted to safety and a pediatric hospital late Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Country.



Shortly after 4:20 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were notified of a child requiring immediate medical aid.



“The child was brought to Fire Station 132,” Fire Department spokesman Bernard Peters said.



A rescue helicopter was immediately dispatched to meet paramedics at a landing spot near Spencer Drive, where the child was to be transferred to the helicopter.



About 4:45 p.m., fire officials changed the location of the landing zone to a roundabout near the fire station.



The extent and nature of the child’s injuries were not disclosed.

[email protected]

661-287-5537

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt

