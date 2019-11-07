City installs additional electric vehicle charging stations

The city of Santa Clarita’s pool of electric vehicle charging stations has grown after announcing Wednesday the addition of eight new stations across seven city-owned facilities.

Eight new level II electric vehicle-charging stations are available to the public at the cost of $.25 per kWh, the city said in a news release.

The locations are:

Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd.

The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy

Old Town Newhall Parking Structure, 22551 9 th St.

St. Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd. (available soon)

Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Rd.

Valencia Glen Park, 23750 Via Gavola

Canyon Country Park, 17615 Soledad Canyon Rd.

The additions, which join other stations at nearly 10 other locations, stem from a project proposed in 2017 that included a comprehensive analysis of the EV marketplace, identification of funding opportunities and input from the community via survey, which generated over 400 responses, the city said.

In May 2018 the City Council approved the project and authorized the pursuit of a grant opportunity with the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee’s local government partnership program to bid for the design and installation of the charging stations.

For more information about EV Charging stations throughout Santa Clarita, contact Laura Jardine at [email protected] or call 661-255-4376. Additional information regarding environmentally-friendly transportation options can be found at GreenSantaClarita.com.