COC set to host 11th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

Before putting on the calories, runners hope to burn some off during the 11th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot at College of the Canyons.



Held a few hours before people will sit down for their holiday meals, the event will feature a 3-mile cross-country course that begins behind Cougar Stadium, tours through the Valencia campus and does a full loop on the nearby cross-country team course hills.



“Come out and burn three, four or 500 calories and then go back home and eat all day,” said event organizer and COC track and field coach Lindie Kane.



Kane said the event involves more than 100 runners each year, and has been a tradition for a little over a decade. It began as a way to spread awareness about brain cancer research, and now has evolved into an important holiday tradition for a number of families.



“We have had a lot of the same people that have come out all 10 previous years,” said Kane. “When we started 10 years ago, there was quite a few of the family and friends that (my family) did sports with out here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and they got plugged into it. And now they continue to come out year after year.”



The money raised goes to support the cross country and track and field programs at College of the Canyons, from javelins, to pole vaulting poles to speed and agility equipment — “any additional costs, such as if there’s anything above and beyond what the school does not cover,” said Kane.



Every contestant this year, like years past, will receive a Turkey Trot T-shirt and a participation medal. The entrance fee is $20 per runner.



The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. In-person registration will continue to be held at the course finish line in Cougar Stadium. All checks should be made out to COC ASG with “Turkey Trot” in the memo line.



Instant results will be provided by LiveTrackResults.com. Top finishers and times will be

announced at the conclusion of the event with results also posted online.

For more information about the 11th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot event, visit http://cocathletics.com/landing/index or contact COC cross country/track & field head coach Lindie Kane at 661-755-8162 or [email protected].