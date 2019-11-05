Cold case murder ends in conviction

A convicted killer already serving time in prison for a 1981 murder was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the slaying of former Newhall resident Stephanie Sommers four decades ago.

After four hours of deliberation, jurors found 60-year-old Harold Anthony Parkinson guilty of murdering Sommers in 1980.

“He was convicted of first-degree murder,” Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Tuesday afternoon. “The jury announced their verdict this afternoon.”



The news was welcomed by Sommers’ family, who lives in Newhall.



“Next to getting married and having children, this is probably the happiest day of my life,” said Kelly Roberts of Newhall, Sommers’ nephew.

On Aug. 30, 1980, shortly after she moved to the Silver Lake district of Los Angeles from Newhall, Sommers was murdered in her apartment on the 3500 block of Marathon Street.

Sommers had been beaten and stabbed, prosecutors for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release issued at the time of Parkinson’s arrest.

She was 36 years old.

Last year, family and friends of the murdered woman were eagerly looking forward to the trial and were told it would begin in August 2018.

Family members of the murdered woman said early last year that they planned on attending every day of the trial once it started.

“I think it’s miraculous he was arrested. If he is found guilty, then we would be elated,” Jerry Roberts, who is married to the murdered woman’s sister Sherry, said at that time.

The Sommers case remained unsolved for more than three decades. Detectives arrested Parkinson on June 19, 2014.

Law enforcement officials said at the time of arrest that forensic evidence taken from the crime scene 34 years ago and processed just four years ago was linked to Parkinson.

He’s expected back in court next month for sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.



