Democrats gain registration in 25th Congressional District ahead of 2020

California voter registration figures show that the pattern statewide reflects that of the 25th Congressional District: Democrats are slightly gaining registration, the GOP is slightly declining and independents continue as the fast-growing group.

The numbers released by Secretary of State Alex Padilla, 154 days before the primary election in March 2020, reflect that the district, which represents the Santa Clarita, Simi and Antelope valleys, had 411,244 voters as of Oct. 1.

Nearly 38% of voters registered as Democrat, 32% as Republican and 3% as an independent, a slight increase since 2018 for each group, when Democrats accounted for 37% of registered voters, 32% for Republicans and 3% for independents.

On a more local look, close to 138,000 people registered in Santa Clarita alone, with Democrats tallying 48,143 voters, Republicans just behind at 46,169 and independents at 4,414. All increased their numbers since October 2018, when Democrats had 44,019 voters, Republicans had 44,457 and independents had 3,774.

The figures are also broken up by county districts — SCV falls under the Los Angeles County 5th District. A total of 1.16 million people registered. More than 480,000 people registered as Democrat, 300,000 as Republican and 31,000 as an independent.

A Democratic lead was also evident in Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith’s 38th District and Republican State Sen. Scott Wilk’s 21st District, with a registration percentage reaching in the mid-to-high 30s for Democrats and Republicans in the lower 30s.

These steady figures are no surprise, according to Lena Smyth, a political science professor at College of the Canyons.

“What you’re seeing here is a reflection of what’s happening statewide in California,” she said. “While you’ve had some decline in the 25th for Republicans, it’s also not a huge increase for Democrats, just a rise of independents.”

Seven California Republican congressional seats flipped to Democrats in 2018, including in the 25th Congressional District, where former Democrat Rep. Katie Hill defeated incumbent Rep. Steve Knight.

He and several other GOP candidates are vying to claim back the vacant seat following Hill’s resignation last month amid an ethics investigation into alleged improper relationships with staffers.

While voter registration figures show that it might not be an easy feat, Smyth believes there’s a possible advantage due to Hill’s resignation “under those circumstances (that) may not reflect well on her party since she was a rising star; I think it hinders the Democratic party.”

As the 2020 election gets closer, Smyth said independents will play a significant role in the district and in California.

“Statewide and in the 25th, you see both parties courting the independent voters and typically they are the ones that decide,” she said. “Whether a regular or a run-off situation, the parties will target independents who lean a little more liberal or conservative.”