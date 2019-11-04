Deputies recover car after stolen-vehicle investigation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials recovered a vehicle after a deputy on patrol recognized the make and model of a car reported stolen.

A deputy spotted the silver Toyota 4Runner Monday, near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Creekside Road, and tracked the driver just past College of the Canyons, according to officials.

Morning commuters making a right on Tourney Road, just before the entrance to the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, briefly were impacted as deputies blocked the far-right lanes on Valencia Boulevard during the course of their investigation.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Lt. Doug Morhoff confirmed the vehicle was recovered at Tourney Road, and that the person driving the SUV is under investigation.

“Deputies pulled over a vehicle around (8 a.m.),” said Morhoff. “(Deputies) are detaining one driver pending a stolen vehicle (investigation).”

Anyone with information can call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.