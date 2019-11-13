Dog lost during Tick Fire still missing

The search for Casey, a 10-year-old Queensland heeler who was lost during the Tick Fire that burned down the Hull and Corrales family’s home, continues as the family works to rebuild what they’ve lost.

The family had been renting a property off Sand Canyon Road, which was home to numerous animals they had rescued, including Casey, who was in an enclosed patio near the house during the fire.

Casey was known for jumping out of the patio, and the family is convinced that’s exactly what she did when the fire approached the house, as they only found the remains of their other dog.

Though three weeks have passed since they’ve seen Casey, Sam Hull remains focused on finding her dog.

A melted pet carrier sits in the rubble of the Corrales/Hull family’s destroyed home in Canyon Country after the Tick Fire. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

“All this stuff is whatever, but if Casey’s home, that’s really all I care about,” Hull said in a prior interview. “She’s extremely intelligent. My concern is how dry it is and how long she could live without water.”

Family and friends have hiked the 20-acre open space that surrounds the property numerous occasions over the past few weeks, looking for any signs of Casey. The family has also put up fliers around town and all over social media, to no avail.

“All the vets have been put on alert, and we even had people out there with drones (searching) — nothing,” Hull’s mother Alejandra Corrales said. “They’ve been trying everything they can to find her and still nothing’s turned up. It’s been frustrating.”

From left, Christina Park, Chrissy Ball, Marissa Hull, Brianne Silva, and Russell Ball look out over the hills behind Sand Canyon Road as they plan where to search for Casey, a Queensland heeler that was lost during the Tick Fire that burned down the Corrales/Hull family home, in Canyon Country. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Now, though they still don’t want to give up hope, all they really want is closure.

The family asks anyone who sees Casey to call instead of trying to approach her as she is probably very scared and will run.

They are offering a $500 reward for Casey, who is primarily black in color with white speckles, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Sam Hull at 661-349-0308.

To read the prior Signal story, visit signalscv.com/2019/10/searching-the-ashes. To donate to the family, visit bit.ly/CorralesHull.

Rubble is all that remains of the Corrales/Hull family’s home in Canyon Country after the Tick Fire. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal