Elevate church celebrates Halloween

Families filled Main Street Thursday night for Elevate Church’s Thrill Night to enjoy live music, games, a 4-D show, inflatable slides, free candy and more.



The street was filled with children dressed in their Halloween costumes as they collected free candy from different tables throughout the event. Creating a safe alternative for families was one of the goals of the free event, according to Frank Buard, children’s director at Elevate Church.



“We want to provide a safe Halloween alternative for kids, but at the same time we wanted to introduce the love of Christ to them as well in a creative way,” said Buard.



Families enjoy the festivities at Elevate Church’s Family Thrill Night on Main Street in Newhall Thursday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Inside the church, a 4-D production experience called “The Monstrous Heroes” was held. It incorporated monsters while simultaneously embedding a faith element. “The Monstrous Heroes” had children laughing from start to finish, and it concluded with a mini sermon where Buard prayed over the group.



In addition to this show, a costume contest and animal show were held.





After three years of putting on the event, Mauricio Ruiz, lead pastor at Elevate Church, has seen a positive change in the event.



“We’ve seen a jump of diversity in our community,” said Ruiz. “As a community we can bring our faith together and see that there is a God that loves every single person no matter what race, age or background.”



Ruiz emphasized the importance of creating an environment that not only young children would enjoy, but also one that people of all ages can enjoy as well.



“It is a fun event where my kids can enjoy themselves and celebrate Halloween and I know they are safe,” said Jessica Gonzalez, a mother of three who attended the event.



Inflatable slides and carnival-themed games lined the street, providing more options for children to enjoy when they finished trick-or-treating or their show just ended.

