Fight in Valencia mall parking garage sends at least one to hospital

A fight reportedly broke out at a Westfield Valencia Town Center parking garage near Black ‘N Blue around 2 a.m. Sunday, resulting in two arrests and one person being taken to the hospital.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a fight in progress and were told to stage for Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, according to fire officials.

Witnesses on scene reported that at least 50 people were involved in the incident.

At least one person was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident, per fire officials.

“Two are in custody as a result of that (incident),” said Lt. Doug Morhoff of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The incident is under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Massive fight breaks out in Westfield Valencia Town Center parking garage ABSOLUTE CHAOS.Warning: Images are raw and may be considered graphic in nature.A massive fight broke out after 50 to 60 extremely intoxicated patrons of Black 'N Blue at the Westfield Valencia Town Center rushed into a parking garage. The melee left one person in and out of consciousness.The incident unfolded at about 2 a.m. as the crowd stumbled into the street and continued to a parking garage. Several people were seen holding up people and staggering down the middle of the street outside the bar-restaurant.Two deputies conducting a DUI investigation near Valencia Boulevard and Mall Entrance rushed to the scene.Significantly outnumbered, the pair attempted to end the fight as dozens of patrons attempted to interfere.Deputies detained several people, including one man who became extremely combative. At one point, I assisted a deputy in need of assistance with one patron who tried to kick her repeatedly in an attempt to escape custody.Several good samaritans stepped in and assisted another deputy with detaining another man who attempted to fight the law enforcement officer.Other bystanders worked to stabilize a severely injured man laying bloodied in a parking space. A woman was seen holding his head in place as paramedics and backup units rushed to the scene.The incident is under investigation. Posted by Austin Dave on Sunday, November 10, 2019