Fight in Valencia mall parking garage sends at least one to hospital

A fight reportedly broke out at a Westfield Valencia Town Center parking garage near Black ‘N Blue around 2 a.m. Sunday, resulting in two arrests and one person being taken to the hospital.
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a fight in progress and were told to stage for Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, according to fire officials.
Witnesses on scene reported that at least 50 people were involved in the incident.
At least one person was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident, per fire officials.
“Two are in custody as a result of that (incident),” said Lt. Doug Morhoff of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
The incident is under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
