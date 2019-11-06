Former Rep. Hill’s office reopens after white powder delivered, FBI investigation continues

The Palmdale office of the 25th Congressional District, formerly of Rep. Katie Hill, resumed operations Wednesday after an envelope containing white powder was delivered earlier this week, prompting an evacuation.

“There’s no threat to the public at this time,” said Laura Eimiller, public affairs specialist with the FBI, regarding the re-opening of the two-story government building. FBI officials are conducting an investigation into the incident that took place around noon Monday.

“We are investigating the report of a suspicious letter,” she said. “The initial test on the field was negative for any substance but in these cases, we do additional testing in laboratories.”

On Monday, a hazardous materials team with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the office located at 1008 West Avenue M14, where the deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station requested medical assistance after two people came into contact with an envelope containing an unidentified white powdery material.

After being transported to a hospital and first responders evacuated the building, the substance was deemed harmless at the scene but was unknown whether the envelope was sent directly to Hill.

Now under the supervision of the Clerk of the House of Representatives, after Hill resigned Friday, constituents can still contact the office for general information about the status of legislation or assistance with federal government agencies.