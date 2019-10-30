Hill announces last day in Congress is Friday

Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, announced her final day in Congress would be Friday.

She is expected to deliver her final floor speech on Thursday, according to Hill’s chief of staff Emily Burns.

“Resigning from Congress was one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” Hill said in a prepared statement Wednesday evening. “But I could not allow myself to be a distraction from the constitutional crisis we are faced with and the critical work to fulfill our promises of quality health care, housing we can afford and a government that works for the people. I look forward to joining my colleagues (Thursday) to give my final floor speech, and to working with them in other capacities in the future.”

Hill’s resignation announcement came Sunday in a tweet, where she said her “fight is going to be to defeat this type of exploitation that so many women are victims to and which will keep countless women and girls from running for office or entering the public light.”

After intimate photos Hill and personal text messages were published, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into allegations that she had a relationship with a congressional staff member. Officials with the committee and Hill were unavailable for comment Wednesday to discuss the status of the case.

Hill’s speech is expected to be broadcast on CSPAN between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.