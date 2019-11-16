GoFundMe’s created following the Saugus Shooting

In wake of the Saugus High School shooting, three GoFundMe accounts have been set up to raise money for the families of two victims and the shooter’s family.



Gracie Anne Muehlberger (Victim)



“We deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, colleagues, our church and the whole Santa Clarita and national communities. We are grieving and navigating this pain moment by moment. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time,” Muehlberger’s parents said on her GoFundMe page.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/gracie-anne-muehlberger?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Dominic Michael Blackwell (Victim)



“On Nov. 14, 2019, this world lost a bright, shining light… personified by a goofy laugh, cheesy smile, and a huge, caring heart. He was taken from his family and friends in the most senseless of ways. His three brothers will miss their big brother greatly, and his parents’ dreams for him will never be realized. Dominic’s family needs this time to pull together and mourn this unexpected loss,” Blackwell’s GoFundMe page says.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/dominic-michael-blackwell?fbclid=IwAR2bM_tAgZxWggHjAMeEJRfAnY0lTVYFp3GNSRD0tMGXo2i2u4I56mGwBfA

The Family of Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow (Shooter’s family)



“The family of Nathaniel Berhow had no idea that dropping him off at school on his birthday would lead to such horrific events. This was a seemingly normal child, and this whole event remains a tragic mystery… There are no excuses for his actions, and we are not looking for any. Many will disagree with this fundraiser, but I urge you all to look deep into your hearts and think about his family during this time,” said Tana Risley, Saugus alum who is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Samantha Berhow, the shooter’s sister, on the GoFundMe page.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-the-family-of-nathaniel-tennosuke-berhow?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2XMbm-IAqFx_Mze3ZfLoklz_KzA_fJbO1gDebD5tVaAvA-4x8HyBKwAdA