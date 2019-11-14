Hart District closes all schools Friday, SUSD schools to remain open

Following the word of a shooting at Saugus High School Thursday, which left two students dead and four others injured, William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced all schools will be closed Friday.

“Tomorrow all Hart District schools will be closed out of respect for the victims and their families,” district officials said in an email sent out to parents Thursday afternoon.

All schools in the Hart District were initially placed on lockdown as a precaution and to allow law enforcement to deal with the situation. All schools with the exception of Saugus and Arroyo Seco had been removed from lockdown by approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The gunman is still listed in “grave condition,” according to authorities, who announced at a news conference after the shooting that they believe there is no longer any threat to any of the campuses related to this incident.

Teachers and school site staff were told late Thursday afternoon about the closures, and were also informed they would be returning to schools with a heightened sense of security.

“When the students come back to school there will be an increased law enforcement presence, and to be on hand to answer any questions and support the community,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Saugus Union School District Board President Julie Olsen confirmed that SUSD schools will be open Friday.

All other school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley will remain open, as well, according to law enforcement officials.