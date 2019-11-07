Hiker airlifted from Placerita Canyon after fall

A man who fell while hiking in Placerita Canyon was airlifted to safety Thursday morning.



Shortly before 10:30 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a hiker injured in a fall at the popular hiking location.



“This was a 50-year-old man who fell from the trail,” Fire Department spokesman Art Marrujo said.



Paramedics from Fire Station no. 73 in Newhall treated the man at the scene but asked for a rescue helicopter.



Rescue chopper no. 11 arrived and took the hiker to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Marrujo said.



First responders remained at the scene for almost two hours.



The injured hiker’s identity and the extent of his injuries were not disclosed.



