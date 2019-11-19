Jackknifed big rig hinders I-5 commute

A driver of a big rig truck on southbound Interstate 5 jackknifed Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP Officer Eric Preissman of the Newhall-area office said the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 would be closed for two hours after a hard closure was implemented around 6:30 a.m.

“Southbound (lanes of Interstate 5), just south (of Highway) 126,” said Preissman, “We requested a hard closure from Caltrans of the No’s. 1, 2 and 3 lanes. We put a SigAlert out for two and a half hours — I believe (the alert) is still in place.”

Marvin Lim, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said one person was transported to a local hospital, but there was no fire associated with the crash, despite initial reports.

CHP officers are still investigating the cause of the incident as of the publication of this story.