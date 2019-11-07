Local man identified as motorcycle crash victim

The motorcyclist nearly two weeks ago in an early morning crash in the Newhall Pass has been identified 27-year-old Jesus Tapiaramos, of Santa Clarita.



Investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed the deceased man’s identity Thursday.



According to the coroner’s report, Tapiaramos died of blunt force injuries as a result of an accident.



The traffic collision happened early Sunday morning on Oct. 27, shortly midnight Saturday.



About 30 minutes after midnight into Sunday, a motorcyclist — later identified as Tapiaramos — was operating a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, traveling north on Highway 14 in the truck lanes north of the truck lanes on Interstate 5, according to investigating Officer B. Kovacs of the California Highway Patrol.



The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle, Kovacs wrote in his report.



He was then struck by a second vehicle as a result of being ejected, he added.



Tapiaramos suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

