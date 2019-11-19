Local schools coming together to sing ‘Carol of the Bells’

To celebrate the end of renovation at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, local school choirs will be gathering around the large Christmas tree by JCPenney Thursday at 6 p.m. to sing “Carol of the Bells” to give thanks to the community this holiday season.



“It’s Westfield’s way of giving thanks to the community and for all the support (community members) have shown Westfield during the transformation process, so now Westfield wants to give thanks and celebrate our community,” said John Musella, partner at Evolve Business Strategies.



More than 150 William S. Hart Union High School District choir students will be performing from the following junior high and high schools: Arroyo Seco, Golden Valley, Rio Norte, Hart, Valencia, West Ranch, Rancho Pico and Saugus.



At the event, there will be a short program and a ceremonial turning of the key to reopen the shopping center. The students, parents and others are invited to attend the free event.



Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club will be gift-givers at the event doing different acts of kindness for shoppers throughout the event. Shopping hours at Westfield will be extended to 10 p.m. on Thursday night.



“Enjoy the beautiful sounds of our high school students’ choir as it provides an opportunity to come together as a community as we look forward together,” said Musella.

