Planning Commission to discuss 93-condo project near Dockweiler Drive

After a brief discussion Tuesday, the Santa Clarita Planning Commission voted to further review a 93-condominium project in Newhall that developers say most neighbors welcome, despite concerns raised about a possible traffic increase.

The project, which is expected to come back before the commission in December, includes the development of a 19-plus-acre site with 93 detached, single-family condominium units with an associated private recreational facility and multiple site improvements on the southwest corner of Dockweiler Drive and Sierra Highway, located near where the Dockweiler Drive extension project would take place.

For their part, the developers have committed to paying for traffic adjustments to address area residents’ traffic worries.

“There were some concerns about the Dockweiler Drive extension and traffic going out to railroad, but it doesn’t have anything to do with us,” said Mike White, co-owner of developer Dockweiler 21 LLC. “A traffic study has been approved by the city, (showing that) we did have an impact on the corner of Newhall (Avenue) and Sierra (Highway), and that we will pay a fee for widening the right-hand turn lane as you’re coming through the 14 freeway.”

The developer is requesting to subdivide the property for residential ownership purposes of the condominiums, which White said are “like single-family homes with private streets and parkways.”

The Dec. 3 meeting will allow the Planning Commission to discuss the project in its entirety after the developer received extended time to complete the easement agreement for the proposed project. Those interested in commenting on the project will also have a chance to do so at the upcoming meeting.

“It’s a good project for the site,” White said Thursday, adding he was looking forward to the next discussion in December. “I think everyone is pretty much in support because, in part, there were oil wells there and it doesn’t look good. So, the project will really help make it look good.”

Commissioners said at the meeting that they would like the community to have an opportunity to voice their opinions about the overall project, to which Senior Planner Patrick LeClair said some site neighbors have had the chance to meet with the developer.

They have already met with a nearby mobile home park and a homeowners’ association, to which “they gave us a letter of support, saying they are in favor of the project,” said White.

Not everyone supports the project, however, he added. Some have expressed concerns over the possibility of increased traffic congestion in the area and what construction would bring to Newhall when the Dockweiler Drive extension project buildout commences.

The meeting is expected to commence at 6 p.m., Dec. 3at the City Council Chambers in City Hall.