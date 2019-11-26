Santa Clarita to hold community blood drive

By Raychel Stewart

For The Signal

In an effort to assist the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita will be hosting a community blood drive on Dec. 3 and Dec. 6.

“We hope to get people to come out and come together to donate,” said Amanda Santos, deputy desk clerk for the city of Santa Clarita. “Blood is in critical need, which means it’s leaving the shelves as soon as it’s collected, so this is our way of giving back to our community.”

Sponsor codes are given to assist participants in locating the blood drives. To locate a specific blood drive, type in the corresponding sponsor code on the American Red Cross website, redcrossblood.org.

The blood drive on Dec. 3 will be held at The Centre from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sponsor code for this event is “SportsComplexSC.”

The blood drive on Dec. 6 will have two locations, the Century Room at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with sponsor code “CityOfSantaClarita,” and the Valencia Library from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with sponsor code “ValenciaLibrary.”

One donation of blood can save up to three lives, according to Cedars Sinai.

The Dec. 3 blood drive will be located at:

The Centre at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

The two locations for Dec. 6 blood drives will be located at:

The Century Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

The Valencia Library at 23743 W Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.

For more information, contact Amanda Santos at 661-255-4923 or email [email protected]

