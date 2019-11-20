Saugus High School sends out list of optional events

District officials along with members of the community are partnering up to provide a list of optional events for Saugus students and their families to attend on Thursday.

Each event involves a different type of therapy, meditation and/or relaxation.

The events are as follows:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Therapy dog(s).

10:30-11:30 a.m.: POUND — use drumstick like objects for a high-energy workout to awesome music.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Million Little will have all types of media set up to paint, draw, and be expressive.

10-11 a.m.: Yoga — Danica Lynch will lead simple yoga and is a trauma-informed yogi.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Eric “RB” Lewin — Tension release and movement.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Sound Bath — Angelita Weber will be leading meditation using Tibetan bowls, chimes and rain sticks.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Yoga — Elizabeth Hooper Done will lead simple yoga with basic moves.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Meditative Tea — Sam Kaplan, Saugus Alum, will provide a mindful experience with tea.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Rock Notes — write a note on a rock to give to the families of the students lost.

The day will be capped off with optional parent meetings in the Saugus Forum led by Dr. David Schonfeld of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement.

“Dr. Schonfeld will offer practical information on how to identify signs of adjustment difficulties in children that may be after a crisis or loss,” according to a statement released by William S. Hart Union High School District officials. “There will be time to answer your questions and hear from you about what you would like to see put in place to provide assistance to your children and family.”

There will be two identical sessions from 5 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.