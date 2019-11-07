SCCS recognizes veterans

Santa Clarita Christian School thanked veterans in the community for their service with a celebration of song and testimony on Wednesday morning.



“We are celebrating today because we have a great gospel that gives us freedom and God uses people to provide that freedom,” said Mark Wilson, administrator at SCCS and veteran. “Those that God has used, we want to remember, honor and give thanks to — that is what today is all about.”



The 400 students veterans and guests stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during the Veterans Day event held at Santa Clarita Christian School in Canyon Country on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Dan Watson /The Signal

The whole SCCS student body filled the chapel along with veterans, families of veterans and the general public. Once the presentation began, a presentation of colors was led by four veterans.



After the color guards made it to the stage, they held the flags high during the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem. Soon after, prayer was opened up and the group was invited to sing a few Christian hymns.



Keynote speaker Peter Gillies U.S. Army retired Chief Warrent Officer displays an Americann flag that he carried in his helicopter on each of his combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom as he speaks during the Veterans Day event held at Santa Clarita Christian School in Canyon Country on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Dan Watson /The Signal

Army veteran Peter Gillies was honored as the guest speaker of the event to speak about how his faith helped him through his time in Iraq.



“One of the things that got me through (my deployment) was remaining faithful to the Scripture,” said Gillies. “Every day when I took off for one of these missions, I did not know if I was going to come back.”



The event concluded with the kindergarten and 1st-grade classes presenting veterans a gift for their service. They were necklaces reading “thank you,” made by the students.



“Thank you for honoring us, veterans, on this day today,” Gillies concluded.

