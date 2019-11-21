SCV students killed in Granada Hills crash

By Bobby Block

Signal Multimedia Journalist

Two College of the Canyons students were killed and one was injured in a traffic collision in Granada Hills on Wednesday afternoon, according to COC spokesperson Wendy Trujillo.



At around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a car with three people inside collided with a garbage collection vehicle on the 14100 block of North San Fernando Road, according to Los Angeles Police Department officer Drake Madison. “They were traveling at a high rate of speed.”



Their vehicle, a white 2002 Acura, collided with the rear end of the garbage truck, according to Madison.



All three occupants of the vehicle were transported to a nearby trauma center where both the driver and the front passenger were later pronounced dead.



The passenger who was sitting in the rear of the vehicle is in stable condition, said Madison.



All three students had at one point attended classes at COC, according to Trujillo, with one currently enrolled in classes at the time of the crash.



The students were also believed to be West Ranch High School alumni according to sources not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.



Counselors have been made available to students and faculty at West Ranch High School following the incident.