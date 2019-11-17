Sheriff’s department investigates threats made against local schools

Santa Clarita Valley law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate all social media threats made against local schools following the shooting at Saugus High School on Thursday.

These threats have been circulating the internet or have been brought to the Sheriff’s Department’s attention by concerned residents and parents, according to a Nixle sent out by the department Sunday morning.

A handful of schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District, as well as Castaic Union School District, received reports of possible threats circulating on social media since Thursday — none of which were deemed credible by law enforcement agencies.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Clarita Valley Station detectives and school resource deputies are working together to conduct threat assessments, and have not identified or found any credible threats as of yet, per the Nixle.

These threats include a vague post that referred to Monday, Nov. 18, officials said.

“The conclusions​ are based on thorough and responsible investigations,” the post read.

After tracking down the origins of these online threats, officials have conducted interviews with anyone connected, and if necessary, have also conducted location searches, in order to gather as much information as possible to determine the validity of the threats, according to the Nixle.

In light of these threats, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are expected to have additional law enforcement personnel present at local schools across the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stand ready to help them heal with our communities, and we look forward to helping Santa Clarita Valley students with returning to school on Monday,” the Nixle said.