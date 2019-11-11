Stolen car suspect arrested at gunpoint

A man was arrested at gunpoint Monday afternoon on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle.



Shortly after 1 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station pulled over a car at a Shell gas station on Sierra Highway at Via Princessa



The four occupants were ordered to get out of the car by one deputy.



“One individual was arrested for stolen vehicle, and another person was arrested on a warrant,” Sgt. Ericka Gooseberry.



