Stunt dog experience leaves the audience in awe

“Stunt Dog Guy”, Chris Perondi, and his team performed the Stunt Dog Experience at the Santa Clarita Performing Art Center Saturday to showcase dogs doing tricks in front of an enthused audience.



Perondi’s show has been featured on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the Ellen Degeneres Show and other television programs. His show consists of rescue dogs from all over the country competing in different challenges to demonstrate their skill.



Dogs from the Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience wow crowds at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Saturday afternoon. November 09, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“We want to inspire you to teach your dog something new,” said Perondi during his performance.



After every trick, the dogs were met with praise from the children in the audience. Most of the audience consisted of younger children who grew more and more excited as the show went on. However, people of all ages were seen enjoying the show as well.



“I really like it because I love dogs,” said Sedona Henley, a child present during the show.



The show included interactive elements such as inviting children on stage to be used as hurdles for a stunt dog to jump over.



To rally the audience up, Perondi separated the audience into two teams: red and blue. The show consisted of six challenges were audience members had to cheer for the dog representing their team in hopes of victory. Perondi promised the audience that the louder they cheered, the more excited the dogs will become.



Different challenges included a high jump, dog agility course, catching tennis balls and more. Every dog was introduced with their breed, which was primarily mixed mutts, and the rescue they were adopted from.



“Our mission is to promote responsible pet ownership, pet adoption, spay and neutering and encourage everyone to spend more time with their pets at home,” the Stunt Dog Experience program says.

