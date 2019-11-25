T.J. Maxx to replace Bed Bath & Beyond in Canyon Country

Another T.J. Maxx is coming to Canyon Country to replace the Bed Bath & Beyond that closed its doors in September, according to city officials.

This will be the Santa Clarita Valley’s third T.J. Maxx location, and the second in Canyon Country.

The locale, located within The Plaza at Golden Valley at 19211 Golden Valley Road, currently has permits for tenant improvements, according to Jason Crawford, city of Santa Clarita planning, marketing and economic development manager.

The Dress Barn located in the same shopping center, Santa Clarita’s only location, is also expected to close soon as customers may have begun to see “storewide clearance event” signs with discounts starting at 30% and going up to 60% depending on the item.

The locale is set to close on Dec. 26, according to store officials, while no official opening date has been set for the new T.J. Maxx location as of yet.