Celebrities send their love to the ‘Saugus Strong’

Since the shooting at Saugus High School, many who were moved to somehow give back continue to bake cookies, deliver pies or — if you’re the mothers of two kids at a nearby kindergarten — you get all your celebrity friends to give a video shout-out of support to those still dealing with the tragedy.



Will Ferrell, Nathan Lane, Idina Menzel, Elizabeth Olsen and other celebrities voiced their love and support for the “Saugus Strong” students and teachers still dealing with the after-effects of the Nov. 14 shooting.



The 15-minute video, “Celebrities send their love to Saugus High School,” posted on YouTube, was shown in part to students at Saugus High on Thursday. By Friday morning, the video had more than 10,000 views.



Sarah Manheim, who edited the video, and Erin Kirk Evans, who rallied the celebrities, each have children who attend kindergarten at Bridgeport Elementary School, about seven minutes’ drive from Saugus High School.



“When I first saw (the shooting) on Facebook, it was a nightmare,” Manheim said, recalled the day of the shooting.



She and Evans felt compelled to do something.



“I am a self-taught video editor and used Final Cut Pro to create the video clips collected with Erin’s connections,” Manheim said.



“We heard good things about it,” she said about the reaction to the video. “People are really excited to see that people outside of Santa Clarita care.”



Most touching for the pair was hearing praise of the video from Gracie Muehlberger’s father, Bryan.



“It was very beautiful and emotional at the same time,” Evans said.



On Nov. 14, at Saugus High School, Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, who turned 16 that day, shot and killed students Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Michael Blackwell, 14, and then shot and killed himself. He wounded three other students.



Ferrell is the first celebrity to appear on the video, saying: “We’re thinking about you guys. So sorry you had to go through everything you’ve been through, but we are pulling for you guys. Our prayers and thoughts are with you.”



Lane said: “I’ve been thinking about you and wanted to send my love and support. To the entire Saugus community, we are all Saugus Strong now. It makes angry and heartbroken that you or anyone would have to deal with such horrific actions, but please know that people care about you, mourn with you and send their support.”



Patrick Wilson said: “I love you guys. The kind of strength, and courage and focus you’ve shown in the past couple of weeks makes us all very proud.”

