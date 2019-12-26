Chabad of SCV to have community dinner

Chabad of SCV will be celebrating Shabbat with a community dinner on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. at the synagogue.

The dinner will include traditional foods eaten during the celebration of Hanukkah, such as latkes, also referred to as potato pancakes, and sufganiyot, a doughnut typically filled with jelly or custard, along with a multi-course meal.

Shabbat is the Jewish day of rest that begins at sundown on Friday and continues until sundown the next day.

Rabbi Choni Marozov from Chabad of SCV said the church is busy spreading the light and joy of Judaism to the Santa Clarita Valley.

This event will be the last during the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah, which ends Monday.

During Hanukkah, it is tradition to eat foods fried in oil, such as the latkes and sufganiyot. Fried foods represent the oil used to light the menorah after the second temple in Jerusalem was defiled thousands of years ago.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend. A reservation is required and can be done through the synagogue’s website www.chabad scv.com. Adult reservations are $18 and children are $10.

For more information, contact the synagogue at 661-254-3434. Chabad of SCV is located at 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall.