City Council OKs Vista Canyon transit center; Planning Commission to review 93-condo Newhall project

As the year approaches its end, Santa Clarita City Council is reviewing multiple projects the city is ready to move forward with, including the $6 million Vista Canyon transit center and the Tesoro del Valle annexation area.

One of the main aspects of the car-optional Vista Canyon project, located on the eastern side of the Santa Clarita Valley, is its transit center, or bus transfer station, that will allow Santa Clarita Transit “to expand their local and commuter services by using the station as a hub on the east side of the valley” and “connect to the future adjacent Metrolink station,” according to a city staff report.

After approving the transit center component of the project in May 2011, councilmembers unanimously awarded a construction contract to Ontario-based C.S. Legacy Construction Inc. for $6.24 million.

Other contracts, including a $129,000 contract for ticket kiosks and information monitors, were also awarded.

The center is designed to operate seven days a week, with amenities like canopies, benches, lighting, restrooms, real-time bus arrival monitors and a security/ticket booth.

Construction of the Metrolink station could start as soon as June or July of 2020, according to developer Steve Valenziano.

Tesoro del Valle annexation

The annexation of the Tesoro del Valle community into the city of Santa Clarita progressed last week thanks to the City Council’s vote to prezone the project area.

Located north of Copper Hill Drive and west of San Francisquito Canyon Road, the 1,786 acres of land proposed for prezoning includes both the developed portion and the undeveloped Tesoro Highlands development.

Earlier in November, the City Council directed staff to submit an annexation application to the Local Agency Formation Commission. LAFCO would terminate the process if a majority of property owners protest the proposal, or hold an election on the question of incorporation if there is no majority opposition. In previous public hearings held in Santa Clarita, no opposition was voiced.

Planning Commission

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is set to revisit a 93-condo project in Newhall to vote on whether to allow for the subdivision and development of the 19.39-acre site.

The project includes the development of detached, single-family condominium units with an associated private recreational facility and multiple site improvements on the southwest corner of Dockweiler Drive and Sierra Highway, located near where the Dockweiler Drive extension project would take place.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.