County extends plan to build senior condos near Towsley Canyon by one year

As they’ve done every year for at least the last six years, county regional planners have approved a request by developers to keep their plan to build a senior condo complex near Towsley Canyon on The Old Road alive for another year.



On Tuesday, planners at the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning approved a one-year time extension for developer DR Horton’s housing project, called the Lyons Canyon Project.



“The time extension was approved. The time extension ends on Aug. 25, 2020,” Mitch Glaser, spokesman for the planning department, said Tuesday.



The Lyons Canyon Project calls for 185 proposed dwelling units — made up of 92 single-family homes and 93 condos for seniors. It was initially approved to have 162 oak trees cut down and permitted encroachment on 54 others.



The revised plan calls for 147 oak trees cut down and 53 trees encroached upon.

