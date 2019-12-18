Crash victims trapped for more than 30 minutes

Firefighters responding to a traffic collision in Newhall spent more than a half hour trying to free at least two people trapped inside a car.
At 12:30 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to the 24300 block of Crestview Drive, near Sagebrush Way, for reports of a rollover crash.
“This was for a rollover car accident,” Fire Department spokesman Ed Pickett said.
“Two people were trapped inside the vehicle,” Pickett said just before 1 p.m., noting firefighters were still trying to free the occupants from the wreckage.
The occupants suffered minor injuries, he said.
[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt
