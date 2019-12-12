Dashboard shows improvement in math, English for Hart District

The 2019 California School Dashboard data has been released for the William S. Hart Union High School District, showing districtwide growth in both mathematics and English.

While receiving marks in the “green,” or the second-highest level on the Dashboard’s scale for performance, for the Dashboard’s education components and college and career readiness, the district did score an “orange,” or the second lowest level, for “chronic absenteeism.” The district also saw a 0.9% drop in graduation rates between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

The data shown on the dashboard stated that the district had met standards in the following categories: Basics: Teachers, Instructional Materials, Facilities; implementation of academic standards; parent and family engagement; local climate survey and access to a broad course of study.

The data showed the district had a student population of 22,416 students, 30.8% of whom are socioeconomically disadvantaged. The population is 6.7% English-learners and 0.3% foster youth.

In terms of academics, the district, based on CAASP scores which are the standardized test scores taken each year by certain grades within the district, was 54.3 points above standard in English Language Arts. This is an improvement of 4.9 points from the 2017-18 school year.

The district was three points above standard on mathematics for the year, an increase of 3.4 points from the previous year.

Of those suspended, the district maintained their previous score, with 1.8% of the 23,062 students enrolled for the 2017-18 school year being suspended at least once. Of the 1,581 students identified as english learners, 3.9% were suspended at least once, 9.6% of identified foster youth were suspended at least once, and 5.1% of the 534 identified homeless students were suspended at least once.

Current english learners were 82.3 points below standard on English Language Arts and reclassified english learners were 7.4 points above standard. The Dashboard data showed that 52.1% of the 929 identified english learner students in the district were making progress towards English language proficiency.

In all categories with respect to English learners and reclassified english learners, the William S. Hart Union High School District was ranked above the statewide averages for these subgroups.

And while the statewide average for College and Career readiness, or those students who were deemed “prepared” for college, was 44.1%. The Hart District had a 59.7% preparedness rate.

“In the Hart School District, the goal is not to prepare students for the annual state assessments,” said Dave LeBarron, director of curriculum and assessment for the Hart School District, in a press release distributed by the district on Thursday. “The goal is to take the time and invest the resources to ensure our students get an outstanding education. The outcome of achieving our goal is that our students do well on the state assessments.”