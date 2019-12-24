Deputies issue 273 citations in a week for speeding

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies issued 273 citations over the course of a week for unsafe speeds, according to a post from the station’s official social media account.

“One of the top concerns relayed to our traffic office is ‘speeders,’” said the statement posted on Monday. “Our motor deputies are regularly informed of areas that multiple residents have noted unsafe driving, so that those areas can be targeted.”

Officials said SCV sheriff’s deputies, between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21, wrote a “staggering” 273 speeding tickets. The speeds, officials said, ranged from being a little over the posted speed limit to substantially greater.

“It’s hard on the pocketbook to get a citation for speeding, and we know you’d much rather spend that money on your family — but our deputies would much rather ‘give you a ticket,’ than do a door-knock and inform your family that you’ve been involved in a terrible accident, and unfortunately, didn’t make it,” the post said. “Our families, your families. Slow down.”