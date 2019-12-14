Deputies respond to alleged assault involving a car

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in Saugus on Saturday, where the suspected weapon was a vehicle.

Law enforcement personnel said the incident occurred on Copper Hill Drive shortly after 5 p.m. Deputies were able to stop the car by the time the suspect had reached the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a road rage incident on Copper Hill Drive Saturday evening. December 14, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Officials did say that the incident began as a result of road rage.

A woman was reportedly taken into custody by law enforcement officials, but no charges have yet been announced.

The identification of the suspect, or any further details on what lead to the traffic stop, were not available as of 6 p.m. on Saturday.