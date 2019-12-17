SCV Sheriff's station deputies respond to a fatal car vs. pedestrian collision in Saugus on Dec. 13, 2019.

Fatal pedestrian crash: SCV Sheriff’s detectives seek dashcam video

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station traffic detectives are seeking help from the public as they continue their investigation into a fatal collision that killed a 69-year-old woman Friday night. 

In addition to tips, investigators are specifically looking for dashcam footage from Friday, Dec. 13, during the time frame of 8:50 and 9:15 p.m. on Copper Hill Drive, between Seco Canyon Road and Gold Canyon Road, where the incident occurred, sheriff’s officials stated in a Nixle news release Monday evening. 

“If anyone was driving through and has dashcam footage of the area prior to the incident that may have captured a female adult walking on either side of the road, we would like to examine it,” said Traffic Office Sgt. Scott Shoemaker in a statement. 

On Dec. 13, deputies responded to the area on a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. The pedestrian, identified as Heidi Levy, of Santa Clarita, was struck by the car and pronounced dead at the scene. 

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative,” read the Nixle. 

Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Detective Cramer or Sgt. Shoemaker at 661-255-1121 ext. 5110.

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]

