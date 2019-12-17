Fatal pedestrian crash: SCV Sheriff’s detectives seek dashcam video

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station traffic detectives are seeking help from the public as they continue their investigation into a fatal collision that killed a 69-year-old woman Friday night.

In addition to tips, investigators are specifically looking for dashcam footage from Friday, Dec. 13, during the time frame of 8:50 and 9:15 p.m. on Copper Hill Drive, between Seco Canyon Road and Gold Canyon Road, where the incident occurred, sheriff’s officials stated in a Nixle news release Monday evening.

“If anyone was driving through and has dashcam footage of the area prior to the incident that may have captured a female adult walking on either side of the road, we would like to examine it,” said Traffic Office Sgt. Scott Shoemaker in a statement.

On Dec. 13, deputies responded to the area on a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. The pedestrian, identified as Heidi Levy, of Santa Clarita, was struck by the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative,” read the Nixle.

Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Detective Cramer or Sgt. Shoemaker at 661-255-1121 ext. 5110.