Detectives investigate report of fatal car vs. pedestrian collision in Saugus

Detectives are investigating a report of a fatal vehicle collision in Saugus on Friday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision around 9:13 p.m. on Copper Hill Drive and Gold Canyon Drive, said Jeremy Stafford, a Fire Department spokesman, adding that no one was transported to the hospital.

There are currently no hard closures, but motorists in the area can expect some delays, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.