Firefighters douse quarter-acre brush fire in Saugus

Firefighters quickly extinguished a quarter-acre brush fire near David March Park in Saugus on Friday afternoon.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire just before 1 p.m. on Plum Canyon Road and Joyce Drive, according to Leslie Lua, a Fire Department spokeswoman.

“The fire was in an embankment in the Santa Clarita divide, at a quarter of an acre and no wind (conditions),” she said.

Inmate crews working with Los Angeles County Fire Department Firefighters worked to clear brush around the burned area of a small brush fire that broke out in Saugus Friday afternoon. December 20, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

By 1:05 p.m., firefighters had declared a knockdown of the fire. No injuries or structures threatened were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Fire Capt. Adam Clint, who added that “there were some workers who were using a saw to cut some metal pipes so that might have been the cause of it.”

Firefighters who responded to a small brush fire in Saugus Friday afternoon speculate that sparks created by workers using a saw to cut metal fence poles may have ignited the blaze. The official cause remains under investigation. December 20, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.