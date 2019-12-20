Firefighters douse quarter-acre brush fire in Saugus

Firefighters quickly extinguished a quarter-acre brush fire near David March Park in Saugus on Friday afternoon.
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire just before 1 p.m. on Plum Canyon Road and Joyce Drive, according to Leslie Lua, a Fire Department spokeswoman.
“The fire was in an embankment in the Santa Clarita divide, at a quarter of an acre and no wind (conditions),” she said.
By 1:05 p.m., firefighters had declared a knockdown of the fire. No injuries or structures threatened were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Fire Capt. Adam Clint, who added that “there were some workers who were using a saw to cut some metal pipes so that might have been the cause of it.”
