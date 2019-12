Firefighters kept a small fire in an apartment complex contained to a water heater closet on Sunday evening in Santa Clarita.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a residential fire on the 26200 block of Rainbow Glen Drive just before 6 p.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

The fire was knocked down by 6:21 p.m., Peters added.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were wrapping up the incident as of 6:30 p.m.