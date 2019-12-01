Firefighters respond to commercial business fire

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a Newhall business within about 30 minutes on Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a commercial fire on the 24600 block of Arch Street in an office supply business that occupied a single-story strip mall, according to fire department officials, who did not name the business.

“The fire in one unit at an office building,” Supervisor Bernard Peters said.

Fire officials called “knock down” of the fire at 5:55 p.m., according to Supervisor Ed Pickett with the Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Pickett added.