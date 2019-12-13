Get festive with the holiday lights tour

Santa Clarita Valley Transit will be offering their annual holiday light tour just in time for the holidays from Dec. 19 through 21.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ride the wooden Hometown Trolley or the Dial-A-Ride bus, starting at the McBean Regional Transit Center at the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, to see some of the city’s most festive houses.

“This is a good opportunity for people to see the holiday lights without having to drive themselves,” said Alex Porlier, administrative analyst with Santa Clarita Transit. “It’s fun for parents and they can enjoy the lights with their children without distraction.”

The transit center anticipates more than 200 people each night. Last year, more than 1,000 participated over the three-day event.

A stage, decorated bus and music will be available while people wait for their tour time.

Trips will depart every 30 minutes between 6 and 9 p.m. Tickets are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis and are $3 per person or free when canned goods or toiletries are donated for the Santa Clarita Food Pantry.

“It’s always fun doing the tour and watching people come out, but the fun part for me is loading up the trolley to take donations over to the food pantry,” said Porlier.

More than 3,000 pounds of food and goods were donated last year, according to the city.

For more information about the tour or suggested donation items, contact the transit center at 661-294-1287 or visit their website at santaclaritatransit.com

