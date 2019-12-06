Glowhouse Gaming to host ‘Star Wars’ celebration

Long ago in a decade far away, a small independent science fiction film called “Star Wars” took the galaxy by storm and kicked off a pop culture phenomenon that has spanned generations. Now, in anticipation of the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the final film in the “Skywalker saga,” Glowhouse Gaming is hosting a “Star Wars” party to give local fans a way to celebrate their fandom.

“I was just a kid when the first ‘Star Wars’ came out, and now it’s become this timeless series that I don’t think is ever really going to end,” said Marcell Gordon, co-owner of Glowhouse Gaming. “Every time something comes out related to ‘Star Wars’ it’s a big event and as big fans of the series ourselves, we’re just glad to be able to put on an event for the other fans in the area.”

On Dec. 13 from 7 p.m. to midnight, Glowhouse will host a variety of “Star Wars” themed activities including silent disco-style film screenings, cosplay contests, trivia contests, video games and music. There will also be food, prizes for game winners and some “Star Wars” decorations and memorabilia on display.

In particular, Gordon said he is most looking forward to seeing the cosplayers and watching the trivia.

“You can always tell who the superfans are by how well they know their trivia, and we have a ‘Star Wars’ genius and collector doing our trivia so I think that will be a lot of fun, but hopefully not too hard,” Gordon said. “I love seeing people in costume and already we have one little girl saying that she’s going to come dressed as Princess Leia, so that just shows you how far this series has impacted different generations.”

This is the second time Glowhouse has held a “Star Wars” party. Based on the positive feedback from the last party and dependent upon how this year’s event goes, Gordon said he hopes to make it an annual event.

“From Chewbacca to Darth Vader to Princess Leia, I think what has really drawn audiences in to the series are the characters and all the stories they have to tell, about the ‘Star Wars’ universe,” Gordon said. “What captivated me as a kid was seeing the space travel, the fighting and all the special effects, and even when we grow up we’re still kids at heart. We want this to be an opportunity for kids to have fun, for adults to become kids again and for everyone to walk away with some fond feelings for ‘Star Wars.’”

Glowhouse Gaming’s “Star Wars” party is scheduled Dec. 13 from 7 p.m. to midnight at 25061 Avenue Stanford, Suite 40, Santa Clarita. Admission costs $10 in advance at glowhousegaming.com/event-calendar/star-wars-party-2019/ and $15 at the door until the 85-person capacity has been reached.