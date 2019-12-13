Italian Catholic Club to hold trip to Pechanga Casino Resort

The Italian Catholic Club of SCV will be offering a trip to Pechanga Casino Resort in Temecula for a day of fun and relaxation on Jan. 19.

The bus will take off from the back parking lot of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 8 a.m. and will be returning at 6 p.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be offered prior to leaving.

Club officials ask for recent birthdays so they can be acknowledged and celebrated on the drive back to the church. “For music lovers, we may even sing some songs,” said a statement from the club.

The event fee is $25 and a $5 casino credit per person. RSVP is required and can be done by contacting the event organizer.

To RSVP, call 661-645-7877 or email [email protected]. Our Lady of Perpetual Help is located at 23233 Lyons Ave.