Kathryn Barger named chair for Board of Supervisors

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, was passed the gavel Tuesday as chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2019-20.



“My term as chair will focus on our children and youth — our greatest hope for the future success of this county,” Barger said, adding “we will renew our dedication to the well-being and success of children and youth as the forefront of our mission to serve Los Angeles County.”



As chair, Barger will preside over weekly board meetings and work closely with county departments to set the agenda, said Tony Bell, spokesman for Barger.



The title rotates based on a vote by the board each year. Outgoing Chair Janice Hahn concluded her term Tuesday by nominating Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, who represents the 1st District, as the board’s chair pro tem. The nomination was supported unanimously by the board.



In Barger’s remarks to the board, she provided them with three areas of emphasis she wanted to cover during her tenure: youth, homelessness and public safety in L.A. County.



Barger called her agenda as chair, “Our County, Our Children, Our Commitment,” an effort to improve the lives of vulnerable youth by positively impacting their lives, she said in her opening remarks. Every quarter, Barger plans to highlight an exceptional effort within the county that demonstrates their dedication to improving the lives of the youth.



Addressing homelessness also remains a top priority.



“Through collaboration and proactive solutions, we can curb the number of those people who fall into despair and homelessness and to find innovative approaches to addressing the realities on our streets,” said Barger.



Lastly, Barger wants to focus on keeping the communities in the county safe. Working alongside law enforcement partners and first responders, Barger said she intends to make sure they have the tools necessary to protect the public.



“This is our county, these are our children and this is our commitment,” said Barger. “I’m eager to take on this next year as chair with you all by my side.”

